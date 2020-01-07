Cameroon: 13-year old girl poisons relative to death in Yaounde

A thirteen-year old primary school girl identified as Lucia Ayuk is reported to have poisoned three of her family members, one of whom died on the spot and the two others are currently receiving treatment in the hospital, sources have said.

The incident reportedly happened Saturday January 04, 2020 at the Biyem Assi Lac neighbourhood in Cameroon’s political capital, Yaounde.

According to one of the family members recounting the unfortunate incident in a video that went viral, the little Ayuk is said to have poisoned the food cooked by the wife of her elder brother.

The same family source says she allegedly intended to kill the brother’s wife but unfortunately for her, the latter did not eat much of the food whereas, the father to the wife and her niece who reportedly came to Yaounde because of the “absence of school in Bamenda” ate the food.

One of the children is said to have died on the spot, meanwhile the two other victims are currently receiving treatment in the hospital and according to sources are in a critical condition.