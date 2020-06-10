Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: 15 FECAFOOT personnel test positive for Coronavirus

Published on 10.06.2020 at 17h25 by journalduCameroun

Entrance to the Cameroon Football Federation (c) copyright

More than a dozen personnel of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT are reported to have contracted the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which keeps spreading in the country.

According to sources, at the request of the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the personnel of the federation got screened at the end of which, fifteen are said to have tested positive for the killer pandemic.

Reports say this request came in after two other workers recently succumbed to short illnesses.

The workers who tested positive are said to be receiving appropriate medical care.

Many State and private owned institutions

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top