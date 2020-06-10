Cameroon: 15 FECAFOOT personnel test positive for Coronavirus

More than a dozen personnel of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT are reported to have contracted the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which keeps spreading in the country.



According to sources, at the request of the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the personnel of the federation got screened at the end of which, fifteen are said to have tested positive for the killer pandemic.

Reports say this request came in after two other workers recently succumbed to short illnesses.

The workers who tested positive are said to be receiving appropriate medical care.

