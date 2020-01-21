Cameroon: 15 kids earlier kidnapped, rescued by military men in SW

Some fifteen children reportedly kidnapped by alleged Ambazonia boys this Tuesday morning in Kumba, Meme Division of the South West region are said to have been set free thanks to the intervention of military men in the area, sources have said.

According to reports from the region, fifteen kids aged between three to fourteen years were taken away by some alleged Ambazonia boys this Tuesday morning in Kosala, Kumba II Subdivision, Meme Division of the crisis-hit South West region of Cameroon.

Sources say some of the children were reportedly heading to school when they were taken away.

In an operation carried out later in the afternoon, military men are said to have neutralised two of the kidnappers and rescued all the children.

Ahead of the February twin elections, the Head of State Paul Biya has as he promised intensified security in the region to ensure hitch-free elections.