Cameroon: 15-year-old boy kills, burry nephew in South region

A fifteen-year old boy identified as Gaetan Nkoulou is currently under police custody for killing and burying his five-year old nephew in Mvog-Mba near Biwong-Bane, a locality in the South region of Cameroon.

According to reports, after a quarrel with his elder sister, Gaetan who is said to be a drug addict decided to have his revenge and in his mind, killing the sister’s son was the best option.

He is reported to have kidnapped and later on killed his five-year-old nephew under a tree and then buried his body in a near-by bush.

After his deceased nephew went missing, the family launched a search that will lead them to discover the dead body of the five-year-old.

After days of search, reports say the five-year-old victim’s sister told their grandmother she last saw her elder brother heading to an unknown destination with their uncle, Gaetan Nkoulou.

After questioning, the latter was promised FCFA 20,000 before he confessed he killed and buried in revenge to a dispute he had with the mother, his elder sister.

Gaetan Nkoulou then led the family and the gendarmes to the place where he laid his five-year-old whose body was exhumed for proper burial.

The young killer is currently under police custody awaiting to be tried accordingly.