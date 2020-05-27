About 16 corpses have tested positive of the COVID-19 in the North West Region, the Regional Delegate of Public Health Dr Kingsley Che Soh has revealed.

Dr Soh said the corpses tested positive as a result of a strategy adopted by the region to test all corpses with an unclear medical history for the COVID-19.

He said though this is an uncommon practice, the strategy is gradually paying off for a region that has so far recorded 77 confirmed cases.

“Out of the 77 confirmed cases so far recorded, 16 of them were corpses of persons who died either at home or shortly on arrival in the emergency units,” Dr Soh said, adding that one of them actually died at the COVID-19 treatment centre.

Forty cases are presently responding to treatment while 20 have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

The Regional Delegate has thus urged the population as well as managers of health facilities in the North West Region to immediately report any death which may occur in a community for a proper COVID-19 investigation. This, he said is to avoid contaminating other family members as well as mortuary attendants.