Cameroon: 16 soldiers, 8 civilians killed in Boko Haram attack in F/N region

At least 16 soldiers and eight civilians were killed last Sunday in an attacked carried out by Boko Haram fighters in the locality of Darak, Logone and Chari division of the Far North region, the Government of Cameroon has said.

The announcement was made public in a press release signed Wednesday June 12 by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of defence, Joseph Beti Assomo.

The incident occurred in the night of Sunday 9, breaking Monday June the 10.

According to the press release, “over 300 heavily armed Boko Haram terrorist group fighters attacked the locality of Darack in the Logone and Chari Division of the Far North region. The Cameroon defence forces diploid in this locality …responded with fierce fighting which lasted several hours.”

According to official figures, this resulted to the dead of 16 soldiers of the Multi-National Joint Task force, with 8 wounded. For the civilian population, the release says 8 persons were killed and one wounded and presently undergoing treatment.

Several other persons were injured during the attack, the government said.

On the part of the Boko Haram fighters, 64 of them are reported to have been neutralized, 8 captured, several others wounded and three boats destroyed.

This attack is one of the most bloodies recorded in the country given that for years now, Bako Haram attacks were limited to kamikaze.