Cameroon: 16-year-old commits suicide after failing BEPC exam

Published on 26.08.2020 at 14h01 by journalduCameroun

A 16-year-old boy identified as Cabrel Ntchinda who lives at Sable Bonamoussadi in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon is reported to have taken away his life for failing the 2020 BEPC exam of the French sub-system of education.

According to reports from the region, the tragic incident occurred Tuesday August 25.

After receiving his BEPC results, Cabrel Ntchinda is said to have drank javel water, a poisonous liquid substance to do away with his life.

After consuming the poisonous substance, Cabrel was rushed to the hospital in the course of which he gave up the ghost.

When the family got to the Douala Laquintinie hospital, they were told it was too late.

Unconfirmed sources say before reaching the Laquintinie hospital, the family went to other hospitals that refused to receive them.

This is not the first time a student commits suicide in Cameroon for failing an official examination.

 

