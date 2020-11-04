Business › Finances

Happening now

Cameroon: 17 enterprises involved in illegal public offering banned

Published on 04.11.2020 at 17h11 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

The Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze has placed a ban on seventeen enterprises involved in illicit public offering in Cameroon.

In a release issued last Thursday October 29, Minister Louis Paul Motaze asks the promoters of the said enterprises to immediately seize from selling equity shares to the public and reimburse the unauthorized savings taken from national and foreign business stakeholders.

These enterprises identified by Finance Minister include;

Mekit Invest whose promoters are actively wanted by the police,

Cameroon Invest,

High Life International Cameroon,

Sairu,

Obasi Communiction,

Regel Cameroon,

Academie des investisseurs Africain,

Global Investment Trading,

GTX Invest/ Global Trust Exchange,

Divine’s Auto Electronic,

Sogaa Sarl,

Africa’Lif,

Mougano Investment,

Petronpay Cameroon,

Unique Finance,

Crifat,

Fortune Investment and Wealth.

Apart from refunding the saving, the promoters have been asked to present a report on the effectiveness of the reimbursement process to the Minister.

The companies have been collecting significant capital from economic operators through different communication platforms promising unrealistic gains in a bit to attract potential investors.

The release from the Ministry says the underlined intentions of such illicit fund raising is crypto asset trading which has to do with the electronic existence of cash which can’t be controlled by the Government in case anything goes wrong.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top