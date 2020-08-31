Cameroon: 17 separatist fighters killed in military operation in Boyo, NW region – Army

Seventeen Ambazonia fighters are reported to have been killed, seven arrested and locally made weapons seized during a military operation in Fundong, Boyo Division in the restive North West region of Cameroon.

The announcement was made Monday August 31st during the 1pm news over the national radio, CRTV.

According to the Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier Gen Nka Valere who visited the Divisional Headquarters this Monday, the operation in Fundong took the soldiers six days.

Speaking to journalists in the region, the security official said the soldiers stormed the different Ambazonia camps in the locality, killing seventeen and arresting seven in the process.

Besides that, the items found in their possession including locally made weapons, gas cylinders and marijuana to name but these were seized.

Those arrested alongside their weapons were presented to the public this Monday.

After they were presented, Brigadier Gen. Nka Valere called on the population to collaborate with the military so as to track perpetrators of barbaric acts in the Division and the region at large.

The Fundong operation reports say falls within the context of the build-up to the back to school period in Boyo.

The continuous insecurity in the North West and South West regions of the country triggered by the Anglophone crisis have made schools in some parts of the regions to close.

The Fundong operation thus aimed at giving hope to the population on the continuous military efforts toward restoring peace ahead of this year’s school reopening.