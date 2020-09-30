Cameroon: 17-year-old girl raped to death in Douala

A 17-year-old girl identified as Minette Fosting is reported to have been raped to death in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

According to reports Minettte was found beside a construction site in Logpom not far from her family house alive but in a critical condition early Wednesday September 30.

She was rushed to a health centre in the Bepanda neighborhood for a series of tests were conducted on her.

The results sources say revealed that the teenage girl was suffering from vaginal discharge, vulvar secretions and dehydration suggesting signs of forceful recent sexual intercourse, an interpretation supported by the family.

Despite the care administered on her, Minette succumbed to her condition.

She is reported to have arrived Douala from the West region to further her studies while living with her elder brother.