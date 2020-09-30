Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: 17-year-old girl raped to death in Douala

Published on 30.09.2020 at 18h28 by Doina Ngaha (intern)

(c) copyright

A 17-year-old girl identified as Minette Fosting is reported to have been raped to death in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

According to reports Minettte was found beside a construction site in Logpom not far from her family house alive but in a critical condition early Wednesday September 30.

She was rushed to a health centre in the Bepanda neighborhood for a series of tests were conducted on her.

The results sources say revealed that the teenage girl was suffering from vaginal discharge, vulvar secretions and dehydration suggesting signs of forceful recent sexual intercourse, an interpretation supported by the family.

Despite the care administered on her, Minette succumbed to her condition.

She is reported to have arrived Douala from the West region to further her studies while living with her elder brother.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top