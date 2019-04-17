Cameroon: Youths drilled on entrepreneurial skills in Yaounde

17 young entrepreneurs are currently been drilled on entrepreneurial skills in a two-day workshop in Yaounde, at the end of which 3 will be selected to represent Cameroon at the 2019 pitch-up competition in Morocco.

70 at the beginning, only 17 managed to find their way into the net of the fortunate candidates to take part in the first part of the pitch-up entrepreneurship competition organized by Hub Africa, a platform that connects entrepreneurs with world investors, capitalists, and mentors.

The two-day workshop consists in reinforcing the entrepreneurial capacities of these young entrepreneurs in domains such as ability to convince, posture, presentation of project to name but these, so as to secure a win at the final pitch-up competition in Casablanca Morocco come June 2019.

The sectors from which the 17 projects were chosen are amongst others agriculture, finance, e-commerce and tracking.

Launching the competition in Cameroon, the Secretary General of the Ministry of small and medium size enterprises, Mme Marthe Chantal Mbajon representative of Minister Achille Bassilekin III, lauded the initiative that gives exposure to young African entrepreneurs.

The Pitch-up competition which is at its 7th edition will run under the theme, “Open innovation, a lever for African Small and Medium size enterprises.”