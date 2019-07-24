Cameroon: 177 inmates in Police custody after Kondengui protests

At least 177 detaines have been taken into custody in relation to the protests that rocked the Yaounde Central Prison on Monday, the government has announced.

Communication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi said in a communiqué that the inmates had been identified as the main brains behind the protests and taken into custody at various police and gendarmerie stations for question.

In a communiqué to explain government’s version of the protests at Kondengui, Rene Emmanuel Sadi said the protests led to two detainees injured while properties were also destroyed.

Rene Sadi however dismissed reports of any deaths during the protests and equally said no member of the security forces were injured

While praising the security forces for their professionalism in handling the protests, the communication boss condemned the protests and reiterated government’s efforts in improving living conditions in detention facilities