Cameroon: 186 councils benefit from FEICOM funding packages

Some 189 Cameroonian councils received funding packages amounting to F CFA 15.921 Billion from the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance, FEICOM in 2017.

In the institution’s 2017 annual report, FEICOM’s General Manager, Phillipe Camille Akoa, said the funding aimed at financing local development was obtained from the European Union with the support of KFW among others.

The report also revealed how feicom’s interventions financed 105 projects in 47 councils in the Far North region. Funding was also in the form of subsidies especially to councils hit by the boko haram crisis.

Concerning remuneration of workers, 1,018 of them were paid monthly in 2017 through an allocation earmarked in the state budget and made available through the intermediary of feicom.