Cameroon: 1990 lion’s captain, Stephen Tataw begins final journey tomorrow

Former indomitable lion’s captain, Stephen Tataw who passed away last July 31 in Yaounde begins his journey to the world beyond tomorrow Friday August 28.

The remains of the football Legend will be coffined tomorrow Friday August 28 and he will be laid to rest the following day in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon.

The Head of State, Paul Biya will personally represented at his funeral ceremony by Sports and Physical Education Minister, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

Stephen Tataw died Friday July 31 in Yaounde at the age of 57, after battling with illness for months.

The right back had a stellar career with the Indomitable Lions that saw him score three goals in 63 appearances.

He led Cameroon to two World Cup competitions, notably their memorable exploit getting to the quarter finals of the World Cup in Italy and the 1994 group stage exit in the USA.

He equally featured at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and lifted the trophy with the team in 1988 in Morocco where he made five appearances.

Stephen Tataw equally made a name at home where he captained and won three Cup of Cameroon triumphs in 1989, 1991 and 1992, with Tonnerre of Yaounde and Olympique Mvolye.

Early in 2019, he was appointed by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation as the General Supervisor of the national teams-a position he held till his death.

He died without enjoying his modern house promised him and his 1990 squad to Italy by the President of the Republic.