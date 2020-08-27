Sport › Football

Cameroon: 1990 Wold Cup lions receive keys to modern houses today

Published on 27.08.2020 at 13h55 by journalduCameroun

Keys to the modern houses offered the twenty-two indomitable lions of the Italia 90 world cup by the Head of State, Paul Biya will be handed over to them this Thursday August 27 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

Roger Miller and his friends made history as they became the first African football team to reach the quarter finals of the FIFA world cup.

After this exceptional course at the 1990 World Cup competition in Italy, the Head of State promised to offer them each a modern house to congratulate them for the great exploit.

The latter fulfilled his promise early this August 2020, thirty years after when three of them, including Louis Paul Mpede, Benjamin Massing and most recently, Stephen Tataw, the then captain of the squad had already joined their ancestors after living in what many have considered as “misery”.

 

