Cameroon: 20 Ambazonia fighters drop weapons in Kumba

At least 20 Ambazonia separatist fighters in Kumba, Meme division in the South West Region of Cameroon have dropped their weapons, authorities have said.

According to the Senior Divisional Officer of the Meme, Ntou Ndong Chamberlain, the fighters dropped their weapons on Tuesday.

They were received at the SDO’s office late on Tuesday evening before Ntou Ndong Chamberlain revealed they will be transported to the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Centre in Buea on Wednesday morning.

The SDO used the opportunity to call all those who are still in the bushes to drop their weapons and return to the Republic as requested by the Head of State Paul Biya.