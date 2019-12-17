Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: 20 Ambazonia fighters drop weapons in Kumba

Published on 18.12.2019 at 00h59 by JournalduCameroun

At least 20 Ambazonia separatist fighters in Kumba, Meme division in the South West Region of Cameroon have dropped their weapons, authorities have said.

According to the Senior Divisional Officer of the Meme, Ntou Ndong Chamberlain, the fighters dropped their weapons on Tuesday.

They were received at the SDO’s office late on Tuesday evening before Ntou Ndong Chamberlain revealed they will be transported to the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Centre in Buea on Wednesday morning.

The SDO used the opportunity to call all those who are still in the bushes to drop their weapons and return to the Republic as requested by the Head of State Paul Biya.

Tags : | |



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top