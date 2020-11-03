Cameroon: 2000 contraband phones impounded by customs officials in Ngaoundere

About 2000 phones and accessories fraudulently imported into Cameroon have been impounded by Adamawa regional customs officials in Ngaoundere.

The smuggled devices were seized during a routine check by customs officials in the course of the operation dubbed put a halt to illicit trade carried out in that part of the country.

Speaking to the press after the seizure, the commander of operations, Jude Mufor said his elements have been deployed on the field to control what goes out and comes into the country every day.

He added that in order to reduce the phenomenon of illegal importation, henceforth goods authorised into the country but smuggled will see customs fees doubled meanwhile those not authorised will simply be destroyed.

Commander Jude Mufor has equally called on business operators to scrupulously respect legal procedures when importing or exporting their goods so as not to fall in the same trap.

The operation put a halt to illicit trade was launched by the Ministry of Finance for the three Northern regions.