Cameroon: 2019 Chevening Scholars en route for UK

The 2019 batch of Chelvening scholars in Cameroon will arrive the United Kingdom in the days ahead where they will embark on a one-year masters in various fields of study.

The scholars, 16 in total were sent forth on Thursday September 5 in a ceremony organised at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, H.E Rowan Laxton who called on them to be real ambassadors of Cameroon while in the UK and ensure they make the best out of this lifetime opportunity.

Education is profound and this is the start of an important journey in the quest to impact the soiety, the British High Commissioner told the scholars.

Nine ladies and seven men are thus heading to the United Kingdom to study in various fields such as public health, human rights, environmental engineering, computing, media and public relations etc…

They were selected after the various screning processing from the 700 applications and are expected to return to Cameroon after completing their studies.

« It is a dream come true for me and I hope to improve on my knowledge in public health so that I can better have an impact on my community when I return, » Dr. Lionel Kadzem who has been admitted for a Masters in Public health for development at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical medicine said.

Dr. Kadzem who has served as director of the Fundong district hospital for two years says he hopes to improve on maternal and infant access to health care in local communities when he returns. He also hopes to bring various stakeholders together to seek sustainable solutions to health challenges faced by women and children in rural areas.

On her part, Emilia Nkemateh, web editor at Africanews who has been admitted to studey a Masters in Media and Public Relations described the opportunity as unique and hope her stay in the UK will empower her to continue a youth mentoring program which she runs in Cameroon.