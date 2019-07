Results of the 2019 General Certificate of Education, GCE were released on Monday with an 11 percent increase in the success rate compared to 2018.

Statistics from the GCE Board show 110,916 candidates registered for the 2019 session and 98,015 candidates sat for the exams. 66,846 students passed recording a percentage pass rate of 74.24 as compared to 62.27% in 2018.

2019 GCE statistics:

Advanced Levels General: 78.36%

A/L Technicals : 89.34%

O/L Generals :62.15%

O/L Technicals : 67.34%