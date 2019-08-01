Life › Education

Cameroon: 2019 Probatoire General results witness decrease in percentage pass

Published on 01.08.2019 at 15h43 by journalduCameroun

Results of the 2019 Probatoire General were published yesterday by the Office du Baccalaureat du Cameroun Obc indicating an 11% decrease in percentage pass compared to last year.

According to statistics from the Office du Baccalaureat, 161,267 candidates Nation-wide sat for the exam but only 70, 678 passed giving a percentage pass rate of 43.82%, down from the 54% recorded in 2018.

The overall statistics indicate that all the regions have recorded a decrease in their percentage pass rate compared to what was recorded in 2018.

The North West region for example tops the chart board with 54.45%, down by 7% compared to last year meanwhile the Far North comes last with a percentage pass of 33.27% still down by some 7% compared to last year.

According to some, the North West region topping the chart result could be accounted for by the socio-political climate reigning in that area which has late to gross decrease in enrolment due to absence of candidates.

