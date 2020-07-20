Life › Education

Cameroon: 2020 GCE practical session kicks off amid rising COVID-19 fears

Published on 20.07.2020 at 12h57 by journalduCameroun

Candidates writing in strict respect of anti-COVID-19 barrier measures (c) copyright

Form five and Upper-sixth students of the English sub-system of education nationwide this Monday July 20 began sitting the practical session of the 2020 General Certificate of Education, GCE ordinary and Advanced levels amid rising fears posed by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continue to make victims in the country.

The Ordinary Level candidates began with Computer Sciences meanwhile the Advanced Level candidates kick-started with Food Science.

Speaking to Journal du Cameroon early this Monday morning, some students in Yaounde expressed fears as regards the outcome of the exams.

“Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we didn’t have enough time to better prepare for these practicals. Computer science is a complex subject if not well mastered, one can easily fail. I hope what I have been learning all through the year will help me…” One Form five student told Journal du Cameroon.

Apart from the fear of the unknown, the students are writing in a context where the deadly Coronavirus pandemic continue to spread in the country.

Reports from a good number of examination centres have it that the said centres have been well equipped for the strict respect of anti-Coronavirus measures to be observed.

These practical session will run till August 5, while the written part will begin on August 6, 2020.

