Cameroon/2020 Legislative elections: Hearing of pre-electoral petitions holds tomorrow

The Constitutional Council has announced that the hearing of pre-electoral petitions for the February 9, 2020 Legislative elections filed before the said Council will hold Thursday December 19, 2019 in Yaounde.

The information is disclosed in a communique made public Tuesday December 17 by the Secretary General of the Constitutional Council, Joseph Malegho Aseh.

According to reports, 39 complaints from political parties involved in the February 9, 2020 Legislative election have been filed before the Constitutional Council after the publication of the list of candidates by the Electoral Board last December 9, 2019.

The petitions were reportedly filed by some ten political parties in over 20 constituencies out of the 85 concerned in the February 9, 2020 election of Members of Parliament.

The content of the petitions reportedly varies with some of the reasons ranging from the demand for the reintegration of some lists, notably those of the UPC which saw all her lists rejected for presenting two lists to the wish to see the disqualification of some competitive lists and the contestation of the list of some candidates, to name but these.

According to reports, the decisions that will be taken by the Constitutional Council a far as these petitions are concerned will be final.