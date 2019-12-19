Cameroon/2020 Legislative polls: Hearings of pre-electoral petitions underway in Yaounde

The Constitutional Council has begun hearing from political parties who filed petitions before this jurisdiction following the rejection of some of their lists by ELECAM ahead of the February 9, 2020 Legislative elections in Cameroon.

Amongst the parties heard so far is the Social Democratic Front that saw the Constitutional Council rule in its favour as far as the demand for the rejection of the CPDM list in the Boyo Division, North West region of Cameroon is concerned.

According to reports, the SDF filed this petition against the CPDM for failing to comply with section 51, paragraph 3 of the electoral code which guarantees the respect of gender in the polls.

This decision favours SDF candidate Hon. Evaristus Njong, declared admissible by the Constitutional Council in that constituency.

Before this SDF hearing, the CPDM defended its list rejected in the Momo Division, North West region of Cameroon.

Going by reports, close to ten political parties all together will be heard by the Constitutional Council today after depositing over 30 petitions following ELECAM’s publication of the list of candidates for the February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections.