Cameroon/2020 Legislative polls: SDF losses 13 seats at National Assembly

The Social Democratic Front party SDF has lost the possibility to form a parliamentary group at the National Assembly following the partial proclamation of results of the 2020 Legislative elections wherein the party won just five seats.

The results were released this Friday in Yaounde during a solemn session of the Constitutional Council chaired by its President, Justice Clement Atangana.

According to these results, the SDF which for the first time occupies the third position won just five seats out of the one hundred and sixty-seven available, far behind the eighteen seats obtained in the 2013 parliamentary elections.

With this number of seats, Ni John Nfru Ndi’s party losses the possibility to form a parliamentary group like it has always been the case since 1997 when they had 47 representatives at the National Assembly.

The case is very much different with the latter’s rival, the CPDM party which swept one hundred and thirty-nine seats.

Paul Biya’s party is followed by the NUDP which won seven seats.

Cabral Libii’s PCRN took five seats, positioning itself at the third place alongside the SDF.

The party that follows is the CDU with four seats, the FSNC on its part took three, and both the MDR and the UMS took two seats.

While proclaiming the results this afternoon, Justice Clement Atangana indicated that the electoral process was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner in spite of the low participation rate of 45.9%.