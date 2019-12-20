Cameroon/2020 Legislative polls: UPC bounces back into elections race

The Constitutional Council has ordered ELECAM to reinstate the UPC list for the Nfoundi, Upper Sanaga, Wouri East, Sanaga Maritime and Wouri South constituencies, disclosing that the reasons advanced by the later for rejecting the lists were not convincing enough.

The Jurisdiction took the decision yesterday in Yaounde at the end of an over ten-hour pre-electoral hearing of some fifty-five petitions filed by some ten political parties amongst which the UPC who saw all her list rejected by ELECAM for having deposited two different candidacy lists in several constituencies.

At the head of these two factions we have Hon. Bapooh Lipot, Secretary General of the party and Pierre Baleguel Nkot equally presented as Secretary General.

The two factions reportedly battled to affirm each other’s side with Pierre Baleguel finally getting the list he heads in the Wouri constituency reinstated by the Council.

Hon. Robert Bapooh Lipot on his side will not run for the upcoming Legislative elections following the Constitutional Council’s confirmation of the rejections of UPC list in the Nyong and Kele constituency headed by him.

Apart from that, the Council equally ruled out UPC’s request for the readmission of its list in the Mbere constituency in the Adamawa region for the non-payment of the required deposit by all the candidates on the list.