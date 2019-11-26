Cameroon/2020 twin elections: 13 political parties submit candidacy files

Some thirteen political parties are reported to have submitted their candidacy papers for the February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections within the fifteen days deadline at the ELECAM Head office, reports have confirmed.

The thirteen political parties include; the CPDM, the SDF, the NUDP, the UPC, the PCRN, the Padec, the ADD, the UDP, the OPDC, the FSNC, the RDD, the URDS and the AFP.

Amongst other reports from the Elecam Head office, the governing CPDM runs for 142 seats in the National Assembly, out of the 180 available.

The SDF reportedly goes in for 18, the NUDP four and the UPC three.

The prominent opposition party, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM will not be part of the race.

In a press conference yesterday in Yaounde, its National chairman, Prof Maurice Kamto announced the party will not partake in the elections advancing the unrest in the two English speaking regions of the country and the shortcomings on the electoral code as reasons for his party’s retreat.

As for the parties who submitted their candidacy files, they now look forward to the Electoral board to scrutinise the files and publish the list of candidates retained for the twin elections for campaign to truly begin.