Cameroon/2020 twin elections: Cabral Libii threatens to boycott over “pre-electoral fraud”

The National Chairman of the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation, Cabral Libii has threatened to withdraw from the race to the February 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections over what he has termed “pre-electoral fraud” by the governing CPDM party.

Speaking at a press conference this Thursday in Yaounde, the candidate to the 2018 Presidential elections expressed discontent with the way candidates from opposition parties notably his were treated by civil administrators.

“After the convening of the electorate, CPDM Mayors, Divisional officers, imports chiefs of centres, treasury heads, all in charge of signing candidates documents set in motion what could rightly be described as a process of pre-electoral fraud, aimed at imply disqualifying candidates from the opposition…” Cabral Libii said.

Amongst other examples he cited was the refusal by some Divisional Officers to sign some of his candidates’ residence certificates, their certified birth certificates, and other important documents.

He equally highlighted the fact that some of these Civil Administrators abandoned their offices for close to a week to take part in investitures of the governing CPDM party at the expense of opposition candidates who had to wait for them to return before having some of their documents signed.

Looking at all what he described as a “programmed elimination of the opposition”, Cabral Libii who disclosed who had already written to ELECAM to take urgent measures to curb these irregularities but had no feedback has once more requested for 15 more days for compilation of documents for the 2020 twin elections or his party will pull out.