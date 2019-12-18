Cameroon/2020 twin elections: SDF debunks rumours of possible boycott

The Social Democratic Front has debunked rumours circulating on social media on the party’s decision to boycott the forthcoming February 9, 2020 Municipal and Legislative elections.

In a note signed by Jean Robert Wafo, SDF Shadow Cabinet Minister in charge of information and media, the party says she has nothing to do with the information circulating on social media on a supposed decision from the SDF to boycott the 2020 twin elections.

“This rumour is unfounded at the same time that it clearly participates in a process distilled by unauthorized third parties for unknown reasons.” The note partly reads.

It equally states that for the time being, no resolution has been taken by the Executive Committee neither has any correspondence been channelled by the National President on a final participation or non-participation of the party to the twin polls.

Finally, Jean Robert Wafo is very clear on the fact that any new information on the twin elections will be communicated using appropriate means and structures of communication put in place by the party.

According to reports, an information has been circulating on social media since Tuesday December 17 on the SDF’s decision to boycott the twin polls following a number of unfortunate events recorded by some of its party members going in for the elections and for the growing insecurity in the English speaking regions.