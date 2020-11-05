Cameroon: 2021 edition of Miss Cameroon launched

The 15th edition of the most prestigious beauty contest in the country dubbed Miss Cameroon has been officially launched by officials of the competition’s organising committee, COMICA.

This was during a press conference that took place Tuesday November 3 in Yaounde.

During the encounter with the press, the COMICA announced that the competition whose grand final is slated for December 19, 2021 will take place under the theme “Beauty at the service of health”.

The regional elections are due to kick-off from February 2021 with the Grand North in Garoua, then the grass field for the month of May in Dschang, the Grand Littoral for July in Douala and the Centre is slated for the month of September in Yaounde.

This gathering with the press was equally an occasion for the COMICA to let know interested candidates that entries have already been opened for the said competition.

Organisers as well reminded interested persons on eligibility criteria. The candidate must be a Cameroonian with an excellent reputation, be single without a child among others.

COMICA equally made mention of a number of innovations for this year’s contest including the production of a magazine which will constantly be published with updates of the regional stage.

The event took place in the presence of the representative of the Ministry of Arts and Culture, Theophile Eyango, the Director General of the COMICA, Daniela Ornela Emane and the Miss Cameroon 2020, Audrey Nabila Monkam among others.

The latter regretted the COVID-19 pandemic hindered her from carrying out all her earmarked projects but nevertheless was happy that she could reorient them to sensitisation against the killer pandemic.