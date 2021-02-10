Cameroon/2021 Youth Day: President Biya addresses youths this Wednesday evening

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya will this Wednesday evening address his fellow youths in his traditional February 10 message ahead of the commemoration of the 55th edition of the National Youth Day.

He is expected to speak at exactly 8pm.

Talking to Journal du Cameroon, some young persons disclosed they are expecting nothing concrete from his speech tonight, giving that the past ones according to them have not yielded any great fruits.

Others on the other hand are expecting their Head of State to address the situation of unemployment and socio-economic integration.

This year, Cameroon is celebrating the National Youth Day under the theme “Youth, resilience, challenges and opportunities in COVID-19 time”.

Talking about COVID-19, earlier this month, the Minister of Youths and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou announced that on high instructions of the Head of State, the usual march past at the 20th May Boulevard will not take place this year in a bit to avoid the spread of the deadly pandemic.

That notwithstanding, some events marking this year’s edition including the holding of the youth parliament and the launching of the “village jeunesse” have taken place.