Cameroon – 2022/2023 Academic year : Teachers Plan on Boycotting School re-opening

The teachers are not satisfied with the implementation of the prescriptions of the Head of State in the framework of the response to their demands made in February 2022. After the suspension of the strike following the beginning of the implementation of these directives, they decided to resume the “dead chalk / dead school” operations. The modus operandi provides for a boycott of the start of the school year on 5 September 2022, then of the general assembly of the first term of the 2022-2023 school year and finally the reactivation of the “dead school” operation.

The members of the collectives “On a trop supporteré (Ots)” and “On a trop attendu (Ota)” have written a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute. It reiterates their demands. The document lists 28 points of dissatisfaction that constitute their demands. What is new is the demand that teachers who have been suspended for abandoning their post should have their pay reinstated. The latter were sanctioned in the context of the physical counting of state personnel.

This is in addition to the old requirements. These include the payment of all arrears, the total abolition of the 2/3 and 1/3 system, the automation of the financial system, the signing of the special status of the teacher, the payment of all family benefits, etc.

It will be recalled that since March 2022, the government has drawn up a timetable for the settlement of the salary debt. The latter provides for the assumption of responsibility in a phased manner during the current financial year. This is one of the reasons why the Head of State revised the budget for the 2022 financial year upwards in the order of 2 June. Thus the government speaks of overbidding when the lords of the chalk speak of dissatisfaction.