Cameroon -2022 Budget Draft: Changes Expected Due to International Market

In an order published on 31 May 2022, the president of the National Assembly of Cameroon, Cavaye Yéguié Djibril, announced the opening of the ordinary session of June on 7 May. A similar text should soon be published by the president of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifendi, as the two chambers of parliament always meet on the same dates.

According to good sources, this session should have on the agenda the modification of the 2022 finance law of the State of Cameroon. As usual, this amending finance law should take the form of an ordinance of the Head of State, whose draft is expected in the coming days in Parliament for consideration by deputies and senators.

Indeed, due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which has led to a rise in world oil prices and many other commodities, with notable impacts on the functioning of businesses in Cameroon, the idea of a rectifying finance law, aimed at bringing the state budget in line with the international situation, is making headway in Cameroon.

And, the project was confirmed on May 16, 2022 in Libreville by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé . It was during the launch of the road show of the bond issue, at the end of which the State of Cameroon has just mobilized 235 billion cfa f, on the envelope of CFA F 200 billion initially requested. “We are currently preparing a rectifying finance law, because of the considerable impact of the Ukrainian crisis,” Minister Motazé told investors.

The hypothesis of the examination and vote of this rectifying finance law during the parliamentary session of June is all the more plausible as it is the last session before the one of November 2022, which will be devoted to the examination and adoption of the state finance law for the year 2023.

According to sources, the expected budgetary collective should see an increase in the state’s 2022 budgetary envelope, which will then rise above the initial 5 599.7 billion CFA F. Firstly, because of the increase in oil revenues, which had been calculated on the basis of a barrel price of 64 dollars, whereas it has been peaking at 100 dollars or more for several months. Secondly, because of the ‘unforeseen increase in state personnel expenses for the year 2022’, as recognised by the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic , Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, in a letter addressed to his counterpart in the Prime Minister’s Office on 21 March 2022.

The ‘unforeseen‘ increase in personnel expenses, which the SGPR refers to, is linked to the fact that the Head of State prescribed, at the beginning of March 2022, the release of several billions of CFA francs to satisfy the demands of teachers, who had then initiated a general strike under the banner of the movement ‘On a trop supporteré’ (OTS). This additional state expenditure has swelled the state’s wage bill, set in the 2022 finance law at CFAF 1 138.49 billion, or more than 20% of the country’s overall budget.

Finally, the Cameroonian government has decided to maintain the price of petroleum products at the pump unchanged, despite the surge in prices observed on the international market. This will cost the Treasury a subsidy officially estimated at CFAF 672 billion, to be taken into account in the finance law currently being rectified.