Cameroon – 2022 Super League : Bamboutos Bags Champion’s Trophy

Bamboutos de Mbouda secures it’s first trophy at stake for the 2022-2023 season.

Opposed to Coton Sport of Garoua in a stadium stormed by its supporters, Bamboutos has held all the distance against a serious opponent.

It was a goal scored in the second minute of play that gave the Mangwa Boys the trophy. Eugène Ejenguele was the scorer.This victory reassures the club which had not started the season at its best. For his captain Junior Njoufack, “we were able to correct our little mistakes during the Cameroon Cup (…)“.

The coach of Cton Sport tried to justify the defeat by saying that Bamboutos was huddled in his defense and did not leave any free space. “We weren’t tired, it’s true when you get a goal in the second or third minute. It’s difficult to play against a team that is grouped together but we tried and it just didn’t work,” explained coach Gabriel Haman in the post-match press conference.

The game was considered a midpoint for revenge for the popular Mbouda club after they fell off the hands of Coton Sport of Garoua 1-0 at the finals of the Cup Cameroon to miss yet another golden opportunity to win the highly solicited title.

This is one of the high moments of the long standing club that has lived long but has failed to win trophies. The 2022 Super League trophy is the second after the 2004 UNIFAC Cup for a club that has been existing since 1966. The win was long overdue reason why the fans are yet to get over the excitement.