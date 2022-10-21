Cameroon-2022 World Cup : El Dabo to Design Indomitable Lions Wardrobe

The designer El Dabo was offered the opportunity to design the Lions’ wardrobe for the 2022 World Cup.

The Cameroon Football Federation invited the media on Thursday afternoon at the Hilton Hotel for the unveiling of the Indomitable Lions’ outfits to be worn during their stay in Qatar.

If the idea of having designs from Cameroon is widely appreciated, there are apprehensions about certain points. The over simplicity of the models which makes them almost vulgar.

An impression of copying others. Several African nations had similar designs during their previous participation in the World Cup. Senegal and Nigeria to name a few. Their design and finishing details seemed more accomplished.