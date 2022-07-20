Cameroon: 2023 Budget In Preparation

During the 02 days of work (from July 19 to 20, 2022), five presentations will be presented and led by experts from Minfi and Minepat for this purpose.

The Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze chaired this July 19, 2022, in Yaounde, the opening ceremony of the Seminar to launch the preparation of the 2023 State’s budget. The said seminar, which will end on July 20, 2022, aims to present to the technical managers of the administrations involved in the budget preparation process, the various challenges, innovations and constraints of the national regulatory and socio-economic environment,as well as the tools necessary for an effective preparation of the budgets of their administrations

It is a question of preparing them for the challenges, innovations and measures aimed at rationalizing budgetary choices and better allocating available resources. Cameroon projects despite the multiple crises, a growth of 4.6% in 2023 and 5.3% on average in 2024 and 2025. According to the Minister of Finance, inflation should be maintained at 3% over this period.

This is a convergence threshold of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa. In this perspective, the State of Cameroon intends to direct its priority actions towards: the finalization and commissioning of major 1st generation projects and the pursuit and implementation of the policy of import-substitution and promotion of economic patriotism.

also, towards the acceleration of the decentralization process through the continuation of the establishment of the Regions and the local civil service and the implementation of universal health coverage and the book policy.

According to the CRTV, the end of satisfying the previous priority actions, the Directorate General of Taxes of the Ministry of Finance maintains that the share of compulsory levies in the national wealth must reach “at least 25% to be significant and generate a realdevelopment “.

The DGI recalls that the tax pressure rate calculated on the basis of overall revenue increased from 12.1% in 2010 to 14.6% in 2019 with peaks of 14.7% in 2015 before falling to 11% in 2020 and 11.8% in 2021.