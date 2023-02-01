Politics › Political parties

Cameroon – 2023 senatorial elections : CPDM Stands as only Party Running in all Ten Regions

Published on 01.02.2023 at 10h47 by Nana Kamsu Kom

CPDM Senatorial Elections

Elections Cameroon (Elecam) has published the list of political parties competing for the March 12, 2023 senatorial elections.  Only the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) is in the race in all the ten regions of the country.

 

The ruling party is not hiding its ambition to win all 70 senatorial seats in the race. President Paul Biya told his comrades in a circular: “It is therefore necessary to do everything possible to ensure a resounding victory for the CPDM in the elections”.

This victory is not out of reach. In 2018, during the last senatorial elections, the CPDM won 63 seats. Only the Social Democratic Front of John Fru Ndi had obtained the seven senators elected in the North West region.

Behind Paul Biya’s party, in terms of representation, is the Union of the Peoples of Cameroon (UPC). Cameroon’s historic party is running in five regions. The National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP) is running in four regions, with the ambition of beating the CPDM in Adamaoua…

The SDF has chosen to focus on the North West and Adamaoua. The SDF has chosen to focus on the North West and Adamaoua. The party of the balance has already won the senatorial elections once in the latter region, which is definitely in the sights of several parties.

