Cameroon: 22 die, dozens missing in landslide

At least 22 bodies were extracted so far from the rubble of a landslide that occurred in the Cameroonian province of Bafoussam (western), APA learned Tuesday from the rescue workers who were taking stock of the provisional casualties of the disaster.According to the rescue team, 34 people are reported missing from the mudslide, following heavy rains that fell on Monday afternoon in a popular neighborhood of Bafoussam.

In the presence of several authorities, the first aid workers are continuing their search in the hope of finding possible survivors or victims.