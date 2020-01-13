Cameroon: 23 workers of SONARA under police custody over technical flaws

Twenty-three workers of Cameroon’s National Oil Refining Company, SONORA are presently under police custody following a technical blunder that almost led to another fire outbreak at the company, sources have said.



According to reports, the twenty-three workers of the technical department comprising the Exploitation and Maintenance units were arrested on January 7, 2020 by the SONARA Gendarmerie Brigade.

They are suspected of act of negligence that almost led to a fire outbreak similar to that which occurred in May 2019 and ravaged part of the Oil Refining Company.

The May 31, 2019 fire reportedly brought down four of the 13 production units at the National Oil Refining Company, SONARA.

At the behest of the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, an enquiry whose report is yet to be made public was carried out.