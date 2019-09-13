Cameroon: 25 Boko Haram networks dismantled in Far North region

Some 25 Boko Haram relay networks have been reportedly dismantled by the first sector of the Multinational Joint Task Force based in Mora, Mayo Sava Division in the Far North region of Cameroon.

This is the major information that was disclosed yesterday in Mora during a security meeting chaired by the Defence Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Rene Claude Meka, on an operational control mission in that part of the country.

In the course of briefing the later on the security situation in Mora, the Commanders of the Multinational Joint Task Force and of Operation BIR disclosed 25 Boko Haram relay networks had so far been dismantled in that area, thanks to the collaboration of the local population and other forces fighting the terrorist sect in the region.

Reports say these networks served as suppliers of food items, fuel and drugs, notably tramadol to Boko Haram fighters.

The Multinational Joint Task Force was formed in 2015 as a response to growing insecurity imposed by Boko Haram attacks. Placed under the leadership of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, the MNJTF has troops in Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad and Niger.