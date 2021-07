A young woman identified as Hilda Ngum, aged 26 has been arrested for poisoning her two kids over a marriage proposal from a mysterious Facebook lover.

According to reports, Hilda Ngum’s Facebook lover proposed to her on condition that she be single with no child.

She went ahead and poisoned her two biological children to be free and set for the marriage.

She was arrested in Bamenda, chief town of the North West region of Cameroon and nothing is known about the mysterious Facebook lover.