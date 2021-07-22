Life › Human interest

Cameroon: 26-yr-old poisons four children over marriage proposal

Published on 22.07.2021 at 14h38 by journal du Cameroun

A young woman identified as Hilda Mgum, aged 26 has been arrested for poisoning four kids, two among which are hers over a marriage proposal from a mysterious Facebook lover.

According to reports, Hilda Mgum’s Facebook lover told her he would have loved to marry her but the fact that she has many children is a problem.

She went ahead and poisoned the four children under her keeping to be free and set for the marriage.

Two among the four succumbed to the poison and the two others were rescued on time.

Hilda Ngum was arrested in Bamenda, chief town of the North West region of Cameroon and nothing is known about the mysterious Facebook lover.

