Cameroon: CDC Workers Threaten Strike Over 27 Months Irregular Salary

CDC workers have being threatening to go in for a sit down strike due to 27 months of irregular salaries as reported by the daily news paper the Guardian Post.The threat from the disgruntled workers is contained in a petition addressed to South West governor Bernard Okalia Bilai.

In the letter , the workers announce a strike action slayed for 15th May 2022. They told the governor that ”It is with a heavy heart that we write your high office to explain how pathetic the government has been treating CDC workers for years now…”

These workers have being facing though times since the anglophone crisis started as they explain in the letter that their patients has reached the limit as they havve been waiting for solutions to no avaial.

They recount that ” Almost a year ago, we wanted to go on a street protest which was spearheaded by our trade union, but the prime minister intervened and told us to calm as a commission was created to look into our problems. But until now we have had no sign of hope.”

They further threaten saying they will go on a big strike through out the entire CDC if by May 15, wages are not paid as promised.

In a similar letter addressed to the General Manager of the ,the workers did not have kind words for company’s boss.

”We CDC workers have tried our best to console ourselves but we have now seen that our patient has been taken for granted for 27months now with no regular salary”, they told CDC General Manager Franklin Njie.

It must be noted this is not the first nor second time CDC workers complainn of salary irregularity. Since 2018, the labourers have been toiling without renumeration , despite they risk taken during this crisis period.

The Cameroon Development Corporation is an Agro-Industrial Complex that grows, processes and markets tropical export crops. It operates in Cameroon in the Central African sub-region.

Currently, its plantations cover a total of approximately 41,000 Hectares of land, 38,000 Hectares of which is mature and of production stage. The corporation constitutes a workforce of over 15,700 employees, including temporal workers, making it the second highest employer after the state of Cameroon.

These were the statisitcs before the anglophone crisis started as Sources say this number might have considerably dropped to 9,215 over the past years . A number of them quiting , company eventually sent some workers away due to funding problems and others death.

The ever green and flourishing company in the bossom of Tiko is gradually turning into a deserted area where many are stocked in hunger, hoping to regain a stable land of glory as it was before now.