Cameroon: 2nd set of students of examination classes resume school today

Students of Form 5, troisième and première in Cameroon have resumed classes this Thursday June 4 for the third term of the 2019/2020 academic year after over two months of break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bit to safe the 2019/2020 academic year greatly perturbed by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Government decided to reopen schools close to three months after they were shut down for students of examination classes to enable them sit for official exams.

Scheduled for Monday June 1, the resumption kicked off with pupils of class 6 and those of Upper Sixth and Terminale as announced by the Government.

This Thursday June 4, those of Form 5, Première and Troisième joined the fray.

Schools have thus completely opened their doors to all students of examination classes amid a pandemic that spares no one.

Confirmed cases of the killer virus continue to surge as the country goes toward phase 4 of the pandemic.