Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon: 2nd set of students of examination classes resume school today

Published on 04.06.2020 at 14h04 by journalduCameroun

Classrooms desinfected ahead of school resumption (c) copyright

Students of Form 5, troisième and première in Cameroon have resumed classes this Thursday June 4 for the third term of the 2019/2020 academic year after over two months of break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bit to safe the 2019/2020 academic year greatly perturbed by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Government decided to reopen schools close to three months after they were shut down for students of examination classes to enable them sit for official exams.

Scheduled for Monday June 1, the resumption kicked off with pupils of class 6 and those of Upper Sixth and Terminale as announced by the Government.

This Thursday June 4, those of Form 5, Première and Troisième joined the fray.

Schools have thus completely opened their doors to all students of examination classes amid a pandemic that spares no one.

Confirmed cases of the killer virus continue to surge as the country goes toward phase 4 of the pandemic.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top