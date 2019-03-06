Life › Human interest

Cameroon: 3.38 Billion FCFA disbursed to local councils for Urban road rehabilitation

Published on 06.03.2019 at 01h18 by Ariane Foguem (Intern)

The information was made known during a ceremony chaired by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtes in Yaounde on March 4, 2019.

The over 3billion Fcfa allocated to 36 councils will be used to rehabilitate roads and roundabouts and equally provide street lights in the councils this year.

Speaking during the event, Minister Ketcha Courtes cautioned the Mayors and Divisional Delegates of her Ministry on the consequences of mismanaging the funds allocated for the different projects.

She cited the case of 2018 in which 36 councils benefitted from funds for projects in the Public Investment Budget by her Ministry and only 17 of them completed the projects within the time limit.

Minister Ketcha Courtes said this situation should not repeat itself as she urged them not to deprive the beneficiary population from the amenities intended to improve on their living conditions.

