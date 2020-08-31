Cameroon: 30 intermediate lions called up for training camp ahead of CHAN 2021

Published on 31.08.2020 at 18h57 by journalduCameroun

The coach of the intermediate football team, Yves Clement Aroga has published the list of 30 players for a two-week training camp that will take place at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo ahead of the 2021 African Nation’s Championship, CHAN.

Coach Clement Aroga made public the names of the 30 players, plus 9 on the waiting list Monday August 31 during a special programme on specialized national TV channel, CRTV Sports and Entertainment.

He told the programme anchor that there will be four training camps, the first will run from the 15th to the 25th of September at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo.

Yves Clement Aroga added that during the training camps, the intermediate lions will play international friendly matches.

Most of those selected worked with the coach during this COVID-19 period when sporting activities were on a halt.

Below is the list of those selected.