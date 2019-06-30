Cameroon: 30 pro Kamto detainees released from Douala central prison

At least thirsty supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party who were detained at the Douala Central Prison have been released.

The detainees who were arrested in Douala on June 1 following nationwide protests organised by the CRM were released by judges in Douala after dismissing charges against them.

The Magistrate’s Court in Bonanjo first released 19 of the detainees while that of Ndokoti followed suit by releasing 11 of them after all charges were dropped.

Lawyers of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement confirmed the former detainees have all returned to their families but are expected in court again for a separate matter which they did not specify.