Cameroon: 350 gendarmes deployed to restive NW region ahead of twin polls

After the South West region, a new set of three hundred and fifty gendarme officers has been deployed to the conflict-hit North West region of Cameroon to ensure security before, during and after the Febuary 9, 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections.

The gendarmes reportedly arrived Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon Thursday January 9, 2020 on board 16 trucks.

Upon arrival, they were received at the esplanade of the North West Gendarmerie Legion by Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique who enjoined them to be disciplined and be at the service of the people of the region.

The 350 gendarmes will be deployed to all the thirty-four Divisions of the North West region of Cameroon will have to make sure the population go to the polls and carry out their voting rights in all security.

On Monday Jnauary 6, 2020, a first set of three hundred and fifty gendarmes were deployed to the South West region of Cameroon for the same purpose.

These deployments which are a response to President Biya’s December the 31st, 2019 declaration on the reinforcement of security measures to ensure the elections go on smoothly, comes amid waves of election-related kidnappings and burning of residents of candidates to the twin elections in the regions.