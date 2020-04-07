Cameroon: 350 schools, 115 health centres amongst others to be rehabilitated in crisis-hit Anglophone regions

About three hundred and fifty schools, one hundred and fifteen health centres, forty bridges, twelve thousand private houses, forty-five markets, amongst other infrastructures will be rehabilitated in Cameroon’s two English speaking regions after they were destroyed in the course of the over three years Anglophone crisis.

The figures were disclosed by Paul Tasong, National Coordinator of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon-PPRD-NW/SW in an interview granted Cameroon tribune and published this Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to rehabilitating some three hundred and fifty schools, one hundred and fifty-five health centres, forty bridges, four hundred water points, five hundred kilometres of low tension power lines, six hundred kilometres of rural roads, forty-five markets, twelve thousand private houses to name but these” Paul Tasong said.

According to the development strategist, this data was collected from the field under the coordination of the two Regional Governors.

Apart from the above cited infrastructures, Paul Tasong told Cameroon tribune he and his team will equally pay attention to about twenty-five thousand hectares of farm lands, livestock lost by gazers and about three hundred thousand personal documents destroyed in the course of the crisis.

He nevertheless indicated that some of these figures needed to be reconfirmed giving the fact that the situation has slightly changed since the data was last updated.

For close to four years, Cameroon’s North West and South West regions have been hit by a crisis which has left them with far reaching consequences on infrastructures, social cohesion and the local economy.

The appointment of a “dynamic” team to lead the reconstruction project the Government has for those two regions has been highly welcomed by many.