Cameroon: 371 more Coronavirus cases, four deaths recorded in three days

The number of Coronavirus cases in Cameroon have begun increasing at a relatively disturbing rate which appeals to the consciences of Cameroonians with regards to the respect of barrier measures.



According to new statistics published Friday December 4 by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, the country recorded three hundred and seventy-one new cases from December 1 to December 4, bringing the total number of infected persons to twenty-four thousand, five hundred and sixty.

Besides that, four new deaths were recorded in three days, making a total of four hundred and forty-one deaths.

Despite this somehow preoccupying figures, the country can rejoice over the recovery rate which stands at over 95 percent. In the last 72 hours, four hundred and five infected persons were declared completely healed, making an overall total of twenty-three thousand, three hundred and forty-four recoveries.

Cameroonians have once again been exalted to respect anti-Coronavirus barrier measures prescribed by the World Health Organization and the Government including the obligatory wearing of a facemask in all public places.

The recent laxity recorded in the observance of the measures is said to be at the origin of the resurgence of the pandemic which before then was more or less controlled.

Many fear a second wave may hit the country as it is the case in some Western nations including France.