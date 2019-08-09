Cameroon: 38th batch of EMIA cadet officers christened “Peace and Unity”

The 38th batch of cadet officers of the Yaounde Combined Armed Services Military Academy EMIA has been christened the Peace and Unity batch.

The naming ritual took place today in a solemn ceremony chaired by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo on behalf of the President of the Republic at the Yaounde Military Headquarters Brigade.

The batch is made up of some 338 cadet officers who hail from Cameroon and five other African countries including cote D’Ivoire, Gabon, Guinee Conakry, Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They were admitted into EMIA in January 2018 for a three year training programme involving intellectual, moral civic, technical and physical exercises. the example of force and honour rca